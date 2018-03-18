ISLAMABAD - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has estimated that the government would have to slash the development as well defence budgets by Rs245 billion to restrict the budget deficit at below Rs2 trillion during current fiscal year (FY2018).

Country’s budget deficit target was recently revised to 5.5 percent of the GDP (Rs1.96 trillion) for FY2018 from the earlier estimate of 4.1 percent of the GDP (Rs1.48 trillion), according to IMF’s first Post-Programme Monitoring report.

The documents showed that government would have to cut the federal Public Sector Development Programme by Rs200 billion to Rs800 billion from the Rs1000 billion approved in the budget. Similarly, the Fund has also projected that defence budget may have to be slashed by Rs45 billion from Rs920 billion for the FY2018 approved by the parliament.

However, the interest payment, according to the IMF estimates, would enhance to Rs1.43 trillion during ongoing financial year from the Rs1.36 trillion. The interest payment is rapidly increase due to the government’s massive borrowing. The IMF has projected that Pakistan’s external debt would increase to $103.9 billion by June 2019 from estimated level of $93.3 billion of June 2018.

On the other hand, the IMF has highlighted that government would miss the tax as well as non-tax collection target during current fiscal year, which would push the budget deficit to a higher side. The Fund has estimated that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would not achieve its tax collection target during FY2018. The tax collection would remain Rs55 billion lesser than the target approved by the parliament. The FBR’s tax collection is expected to reach Rs3958 billion as against the target of Rs4013 billion. The IMF has forecasted the non-tax collection at Rs950 billion for the FY2018 as compared to Rs980 billion approved by the parliament at the time of approving budget for the current fiscal year.

Despite the pre-election period, the IMF has recommended complementing the positive revenue performance with an early introduction of additional measures to contain this year’s budget deficit to 5 percent of GDP (5.4 percent underlying deficit excluding one-off operations) to partly undo last year’s overruns, support efforts to contain import pressures, and strengthen debt sustainability. This could be achieved with further elimination of tax, the IMF stated in its report completing the first Post-Programme Monitoring (PPM) discussions.

“The pre-election period could pose significant risks to maintaining fiscal discipline. Over the medium term, quasi-fiscal losses and arrears by PSEs are expected to persist and the fiscal deficit will likely remain elevated, at around 5.8 percent of GDP, as growing interest expenditure and PSE’s subsidy requirements would be counterbalanced by improvements in revenue collection,” the IMF stated in its report.