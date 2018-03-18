Rs180m approved for road construction in Dhama Syedan

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has released funds of Rs180 million for constructing Pipeline Road passing through Dhama Syedan.

Work on the project will be started within one month as the local government has also obtained the No-Objection Certificate (NoC) from the Pakistan Oil Limited (POL), Chairman Union Council-85 Dhama Syedan Chaudhry Imran Ilyas informed The Nation on Saturday.

He said he along with other party men moved a scheme before the minister which he had approved in better interest of area’s people of Dhama Syedan who have been suffering a lot because of muddy and rough pipeline road passing through Mubarak Lane, Mumtaz Market, Dhoke Shera and Dhama Syedan. “Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has allocated Rs180 million for installing tuff tiles and constructing a nullah along the pipeline road,” he said.

He informed soon the tender for the project would be floated in the national dailies and work would be started on the project within one month. He said the local government has also obtained NoC from POL in this regard.

He said the minister also released funds for establishing boundary wall around a graveyard and carpeting the main Ali Town Road. To a query, Chaudhry Imran Ilyas replied that he had requested the minister for approving boys and girls degree colleges in area and he promised for releasing funds for the educational institutions in the near future.–Staff reporter

Resolution passed to stop use of drugs at educational institutes

RAWALPINDI: During the concluding session at the 61st session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs in Vienna, a resolution to stop the use and supply of drugs in educational institutes has been passed unanimously.

According to an official press release, the resolution was presented by the Pakistani delegation led by Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control Mehmood Iqbal. The Ministry’s spokesperson said that the secretary was also accompanied by Director General (DG) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Maj Gen Mussarrat Nawaz Malik, at the meeting.

The Secretary Narcotics Control, while appreciating the support from all the countries stated that this landmark resolution would prove to be a positive turning point in the war against drugs. He further added that the preparation and subsequent approval of this resolution resulted due to untiring efforts of the Ministry of Narcotics Control, ANF, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which has earned pride for the nation.

It is pertinent to mention that, other member countries including Belarus, Libya, Nigeria, Paraguay, Philippines, China, Russia, Indonesia, and Vietnam have also ensured their cooperative participation keeping in view, the potential positive impact, and importance of the Pakistani resolution. The resolution brought the attention of the International Community and particularly the UN towards the issue of drug abuse in educational institutes, said the spokesperson.

It was agreed that this problem needs special and immediate interventions at all levels, particularly policy initiatives by each country. Moreover, it demanded concerted efforts and increased coordination among law enforcement agencies (LEAs), and the health and social sector. The resolution also indicated the seriousness and strong political will of Pakistan against the issue, said the spokesperson. The approval of this resolution will inject a new life, in the already running anti-narcotics campaign by ANF in academic institutions of Pakistan. Most of the member countries in the commission have lauded efforts of the Pakistani delegation to initiate such a resolution against the supply and use of drugs in academic institutions, and termed it as a “major diplomatic success”.

The Pakistani society has no place for drugs, and the government has left no stone unturned to stop the supply of narcotics across the country, said the Secretary Narcotics Control Iqbal Mehmood earlier in the session.Staff reporter