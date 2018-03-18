Shor Sharaba recorded

Producer Sohail Khan of film “Shor Sharaba” recorded the title song of his film. Talking to APP here on Saturday, the producer said that he was paying special attention on the music. Sohail said that he did hard work in every section of the production and people would like his film. He said that Hussain Hyder Abadi was a director of the film.–App

Judge retires , bench dissolved

The full bench of Lahore High Court hearing ex-IGP’s plea in connection with Model Town Tragedy is dissolved after the retirement of Justice Abdul Sami Khan. The bench was formed to hear the petition of Ex-IGP Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera agaisnt anti-terrorism court summons in Model Town killings’ case. Justice Abdul Sami Khan was heading the bench stood retired Friday. Previously, the full bench chief refused hearing of the case for personal reasons. –Staff Reporter

DRAP urged to decide pharmacy licences

Minister for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Kh Imran Nazir has urged Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan to take early decisions on applications of medical stores/ pharmacies for getting licenCes for the sale of herbal medicines. Chairing a meeting on Saturday, he said that the department would act according to the guideline of DRAP regarding sale of herbal medicines. Chief Executive of DRAP Sheikh Akhtar, Additional Secretary Provincial Drug Control Unit Muhammad Sohail, Director Pharmacy Azhar Saleemi, Chief Drug Inspector Punjab and manufacturers of nutraceutical and herbal medicines attended the meeting.–Staff Reporter

CM takes notice of death by kite-flying

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of a four-year-old girl due to kite string and ordered for strict action against the responsible. In his condolence message, the chief minister expressed sympathies with bereaved parents. The chief minister ordered stren action against the persons responsible for this tragic incident, observing that despite a ban on kite flying, such incidents were sorrowful. The CM also directed the CCPO to submit a report of the incident. A minor was killed when her throat was slit by a glass-laced kite string near Yateem Khana Chowk in the city late Friday. According to the police, Waseem Abbas, a resident of Bandar Road area, was going home with his wife, four-year-old daughter Mahrukh and two sons on his motorbike when the incident occurred. –Staff Reporter

Deep Brain Stimulation op carried out

After 14 years long illness, Shahid Hussain, 64, has fully recovered from Parkinson after Deep Brain Stimulation operation carried out Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences, Lahore General Hospital. He arrived PINS regular check up on Saturday by driving own car from his residence in Johar Town. Shahid Hussain suffered from Parkinson at the age of 50 which made him unable to live a normal life. Recently, renowned Neuro-Surgeon Prof Khalid Mahmood performed DBS surgery. He thanked Prof Khalid Mehmood and his team for helping him returning normal life. He said that a number of friends suggested him going abroad for treatment. Decision of approaching LGH not only returned normal life but also helped avoiding unnecessary spending. –Staff Reporter

Raiwind martyrs paid tribute

Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan has said the sacrifices of braved cops would be remembered, says a press release. He expressed these views during his meeting with the family of a Raiwind martyr SI Manzoor Ahmad. The IGP vowed to stand by the bereaved family. He said the department would bear the expenses of the children of martyred cops. He met with offsprings of the martyred and asserted that being chief of welfare Punjab police will bear all educational expenses of these children. He said: “The SI with his companions have set an example of dutifulness and bravery and keep the head of police force high. The martyred cops set the example of bravery.” He reiterated his team’s resolve to continue with fight against criminals and anti-state elements, saying: “Every policeman will remain committed for fighting against terrorist and providing protection to lives and properties of people. The sacrifices of my team would not be wasted. The terrorist would be brought to book soon.”–APP

Conference on science concludes

The sixth conference on science beyond classroom concluded at University of Education (UOE) on Saturday. Punjab SchoolS Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. While addressing the participants, he said, by organizing such a useful conference, the university did a marvelous job, which will go a long way to promote the culture of research in Pakistan. Vice Chancellor Dr Rauf-i-Azam said that during the conference the renowned researchers from more than 10 countries presented their valuable research papers. More than 32 national universities made their representation in conference while around 350 researchers participated in the conference. He said the main objective of the conference was to highlight the role of science in the human development and to bring innovation in the science education, and I believe that the conference will achieve its objectives successfully. –Staff Reporter