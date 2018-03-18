MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Friday visited the forward areas close to this side of the Line of Control Samahni Sector in Bhimbher district to assess the human and property loss suffered by the civilian population following the recent unprovoked firing by the Indian Boarder Security Forces from across the LoC.

Addressing a gathering of the Indian firing-hit local population in Samani, the AJK president observed that Indian has imposed three type of wars against Pakistan and AJK in form of the aggression unleashed in occupied Jammu Kashmir, unprovoked firing on LoC in AJK and through backing the terror activities' in various parts of Pakistan. He continued that through getting such aggressive posture executed, New Delhi wants to get Pakistan isolated at the diplomatic front. "But the people of AJK would thwart all such manoeuvrings with full vigour", he declared.

India, Masood Khan said, wants to conceal the massive human rights abuses and use of repression against the innocent Kashmiris on the part of its occupational forces in the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, through violating the ceasefire pact on the LoC.

The AJK president assured the inmates of the areas lying along the LoC of fullest cooperation and assistance by the Muzaffarabad. He declared that pacca (RCC) bunkers will be constructed at the civilian populous forward areas along the LoC in all AJK district for timely protection, safety and security of the lives of the local dwellers of the forward areas, he informed.

Masood Khan assured to increase the volume of relief amounts for the Indian-firing affected local population.

He also paid rich tributes to the valiant armed forces of Pakistan and said that the people of AJK and Pakistan including those (civil population) dwelling in the forward areas along the LoC, are always alert and vigilant to safeguard the frontiers of Pakistan and AJK shoulder to shoulder the brave armed forces.

Earlier, upon arrival he was received by senior army officials including Brigadier Furqan Muazzam who also briefed the President on the current situation and cross-border violations seen over the last few months.

The president also visited the historical Baghsar Fort and was given an extensive briefing on the control line visible from the premises of the fort. Brigadier Furqan informed the President that Samahni sector has seen intense firing in the last few months in which Indian forces have tried to target troops and innocent civilians. The Brigadier assured that Pakistan Army is committed to the protection and security of Pakistan's borders, civilians living in the area and their property.

He said the armed forces of Pakistan have always shown restraint and never resorted to first fire. “Pakistan respects the Ceasefire Agreement of 2003 and only opens fire in retaliation to Indian fire”, he pointed out.

The president also lauded the committed and unwavering efforts of the Pakistan Army in its fight against terrorism and subversive elements attempting to destabilize our country.