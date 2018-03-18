KARACHI - Following the installation of 8 PMTs and associated power infrastructure by K-Electric in Baber Market, the area has been exempted from loadshedding. The market comprises over 1,800 shops and is considered the commercial hub of Landhi. The upgradation of power infrastructure also included installation of ‘kunda’-resistant Aerial Bundled Cables and digital meters.

According to KE spokesperson, “We are committed to enhance the reliability of power supply across our network and glad to observe that exemption has increased the commercial activities in Babar Market. We will continue to extend all possible support to trade and industries, enabling them to operate to their full potential and contribute towards the socioeconomic development of the country.”

According to Muhammad Ameen Ansari, secretary of Babar Market Trade Association, “Exemption from loadshedding along with more reliable power supply has boosted overall commercial activities in the market, benefitting shopkeepers and customer alike. We appreciate the efforts and commitment of KE towards strengthening of its network for providing reliable and quality power supply.”

Over the years, KE has taken various measures to streamline its distribution network, including the installation of ABC in different parts of the city. Areas post-ABC conversion have shown tremendous progress and experienced noticeable improvement in power supply. The transformation of Ghazdarabad, a low-income community in Karachi, into a power theft-free and hence loadshed-free community, has also been recognised by a renowned publication, Financial Times.