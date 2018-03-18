KANDHKOT - Unannounced and unscheduled loadshedding of 10 to 12 hours has become order of the day in Kandhkot.

According to details, 10 to 12 hours loadshedding has been continuing by the Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) across Kandhkot. It is reported that same loadshedding was also recorded in various towns of Kashmore including Kashmore, Tangwani, Ghouspur, Buxapur and other areas.

In this connection people of the different areas of Kandhkot took out a rally in the city where they were carrying banners and chanting slogans against Wapda employees and officials.

Protestors Iqbal, Hanif, Anwar, Jaipal and others said that people of the Kandhkot sub division are facing unannounced 10 to 12 power loadshedding which is clearly an injustice.

They said due to energy crisis life of the common men had been paralysed.

They demanded from higher authorities to take notice of the unannounced loadshedding otherwise protest would be prolonged.