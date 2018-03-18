MULTAN:-Khalid Ashraf Khan defeated Syed Athar Shah Bokhari with massive lead for the Lahore High Court Bar Association Multan's president office for the term 2018-19 here on Saturday. The election to elected new office-bearers of LHCBAM took place here and polling continued without any interruption between 9am and 5pm in peaceful atmosphere. The initial result disclosed that Khalid Ashraf Khan secured 2,583 votes while his opponent Athar Shah Bokhari got 1,235.

The counting for other seats is underway till filing of the report.