PESHAWAR/Lahore - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday launched a crackdown against Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawa and its humanitarian wing, Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation, by seizing these organisations’ offices and taking over the latter’s operational matters.

Peshawar district administration, with help of police and other law enforcement agencies, initiated action against the JuD in Peshawar after receiving directions from federal government.

“We sealed offices of the [FIF] foundation, seized three religious schools and two mosques and handed over the properties to Auqaf department to look after operational matters,” a senior official said.

Nadeem Awan, a central leader and spokesman of JuD, said that after Punjab government, the KP government had sealed the offices and seized ambulances of FIF in different districts of the province.

He said their leadership had decided not to agitate over the government crackdowns but adopt a legal way. He added they have already filed two separate petitions in Lahore High Court and Islamabad High Court challenging government action against FIF’s welfare activities.

“We hope that we will get relief from the courts as the government has no right to stop our humanitarian work under Indian pressure. The government is acting against FIF under Indian pressure,” he claimed.

Reasons behind action

Hafiz Saeed, who in November 2017 was set free of a 300-day-long house arrest, has been accused by the US and India of masterminding the 2008 attacks on the Indian financial capital that killed 166 people.

Saeed was declared a global terrorist by the US and UN over his alleged role in the Mumbai attacks. JuD is considered by the US and India to be a front for LeT, the militant group blamed for the attacks.

The move against Saeed-led organisations came after Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan issued a notification asking citizens not to donate to organisations listed on a United Nations Security Council list of proscribed organisations.

The UNSC list includes al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, JuD, FIF and other organisations.

After the JuD and FIF were placed on UNSC list, the interior ministry had written to the provinces, asking them to take action.

The clampdown on JuD and its sister organisation has been quickened as Pakistan is facing pressure from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to do more to curb terror financing.

Islamabad is preparing its case for the FATF team – due to visit soon – as the country awaits to be included in the international agency’s ‘grey list’ this June, diplomatic sources said the other day.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that Pakistan had prepared a list of actions taken against the terror networks and the terror financing to share with the FATF delegation.

One official said: “It is because of the pressure from the United States that we have been thrown into the FATF grey list, otherwise we have done a lot in the anti-terror campaign. We will show them (the FATF) why we don’t deserve to be on the watch-list.”

Scope of clampdown

JuD spokesperson said the KP government so far has seized FIF centres in Balakot, Mardan, D I Khan, Galyat, Peshawar and Abotabad.

The central and Punjab governments, he added, have already taken control of FIF centres, schools, hospitals and ambulances and now KP government adopted the same tactics.

The KP authorities, according to Nadeem Awan, have also taken under control of some seminaries and mosques run under Jamaat-ud-Dawa in the province. “We have heard that those seminaries and mosques will now run under provincial Auqaf Department.”

He said the JuD leadership and the people of Pakistan were fully aware of the fact that under whom pressure the government had started crackdown against FIF.

“This is condemnable and unjustified acts. All religious parties and their leadership condemned these shameful acts in strong words.”

The JuD, the spokesperson said, has also called a meeting in next week to discuss the entire situation and consultation will also be made with the leaders of the other religious and political parties in this regard.