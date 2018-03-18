ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Frontier Force Regimental Centre in Abbottabad on Saturday (today) and installed Lieutenant General Ghayur Mahmood as new colonel of the Frontier Force Regiment.

The chief of army staff, and former General Raheel Sharif pinned on him the badges of the rank.

Large number of serving and retired Piffer officers attended the ceremony.

Later, the COAS also addressed Piffer Commanding Officers and hailed contributions of Piffers towards the defence of the country.

Meanwhile, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on a visit to Saudi Arabia, met Western Fleet Commander of the Saudi Royal Navy.

According to spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, matters of bilateral interest were discussed during the meeting.

The commander Western Fleet appreciated the strong relations between the two naval forces.

Admiral Abbasi also visited the Western Fleet Command and Control Centre, Royal Saudi Naval School and Royal Saudi Naval Forces Aviation setup.

He also witnessed Saudi Navy's frigate HMS Makkah and interacted with its staff and commended their professional capabilities.