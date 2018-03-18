KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said the country has always been governed by a few families.

He said it would become difficult for the country to make its budget if Karachi stops working. He expressed these views while speaking as chief guest at a programme held in Union Council 29 of Ali Town, Sohrab Goth.

Earlier, he was welcomed by people of Ali Town and presented with the traditional tribal turban. Members of Mehsud tribe and other tribal dignitaries met the mayor.

Wasim said the problems of Sohrab Goth will be solved like he solved problems in Liaquatabad and Nazimabad. “Although we do not have resources, still we will solve problems of Sohrab Goth and surrounding localities on a priority basis,” he said.

The mayor said that Sindh, including Karachi, was presently in a very bad condition. He said that rulers had not made the local government system strong. “We want to move ahead without repeating the past,” he said.

Such programmes and meetings are important for the city of Karachi where people from different cultural backgrounds sit together and discuss problems faced by the city, he added. He said such interactions would promote unity among people of Karachi. He said the local government system must be made effective if “we want progress and development in the country”.

He saluted the father of Naqeebullah Mehsud and said his loss was loss to the humanity. He assured all possible cooperation and help and demanded that the killers of Naqeebullah must be arrested and punished.

DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, Vice Chairman Abdul Rauf Khan, City Council Parliamentary Leader Aslam Shah Afridi, Medical Committee Chairperson Naheed Fatima, Union Council 29 chairman Ali Kausar, Vice Chairperson Zarrin Fatima, Usama Qadri, Mehsood and other tribes Haji Bostan, Mustafa Barqi, Malik Afzal, Haji Noor Zaman and father of Naqeeb ullah Shaheed and others were also present on this occasion. Asalm Shah Afridi and others also spoke on this occasion and assured full cooperation to mayor.