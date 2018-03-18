MIRPURKHAS - Bhittai Dental College Mirpurkhas first year student died after falling from roof of the hostel building on Saturday in Dholanabad area.

Police said that deceased Zehrish (20), d/o Zulfikar Ali Ansari was a resident of Khanpur, Punjab. She was residing in hostel double storey building. She fell down from the roof and died of serious wounds. It was not immediately clear whether she committed suicide or she fell accidently.

Area people informed Gharibabad police. Police reached the hostel, recovered body and shifted to mortuary of the civil hospital for autopsy.

Gharibabad SHO Rasool Bux Thaheem said: “We cannot say whether it is murder or suicide. The situation will be clear after the autopsy report,” he said.

Police have detained gatekeeper of hostel Abdul Rehman Ghori and three girl students who were her colleagues and shifted them to unknown location for interrogation.

BODY FOUND

A body of drug addict was recovered from shrubs in Modal Town on Saturday.

Police said that drug addict Mumtaz son of Rashid, resident of Kot Ghulam Muhammad Town died and police recovered his body and shifted to mortuary of the civil hospital for legal formality.