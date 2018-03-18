LAHORE - Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah chaired a meeting on Saturday to review Mayo Hospital Emergency upgrade. Chief Executive Mayo Hospital Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Mehmood Ayaz, Special Secretary Development Usman Moazam, MS Mayo Hospital Dr Tahir Khalil, MS Services Hospital Dr Muhammad Amir, Executive Director Internal Policy and Strategic Planning Unit Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Project Director of Mayo Hospital Emergency Project Prof Ibrar Ashraf, Consultant Dr Zahid Pervaiz, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Prof Ibrar Ashraf briefed the participants about design of new emergency. He said that surgical unit would be set up on the first floor, orthopedic surgery unit on second floor, medicines unit on third floor and administrative offices on fourth floor. He said that a training lab would also be established in the emergency department. The new emergency building would be equipped with the facilities of international standard and IT-based system.

Secretary Health directed hiring staff for counseling of patients. He directed preparing proposals/ recommendations for utilizing buildings of OPDs of the hospitals from 2pm to 8am.