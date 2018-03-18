ISLAMABAD - Test discarded dashing opening wicketkeeper batsman Kamran AKmal said Saturday his team needed him and other seniors to deliver in the do or die match and thanks to Allah Almighty, he was able o hit form for Peshawar Zalmi in the highly important match against Lahore Qalandar’s.

Talking to The Nation, Kamran confessed that it was highly pressure match as they were facing elimination. “Skipper Sammy gave me lot of confidence, which really helped a great deal. I entered to bat completely aware of the fact that I had to deliver up front and post enough runs on the board in chasing a difficult total of 173 against a quality bowling attack.”

Kamran said he was completely focused and that helped him to execute his game plan. He gave credit for Zalmi’s qualification to whole squad.

“We were facing injury crisis as well but I want to give special credit to our bowlers including Wahab Riaz, Hassan Ai, Umaid Asif. Umaid’s comeback for Zalmi as replacement for Haris Sohail is amazing. Sameen Gul is also doing very well. Especially the way, our bowlers are producing results for the team is really wonderful.”

He also praised Sammy and termed him a motivational captain who himself always gave more than 100 percent. “He is always smiling and always there to help the players. He never takes pressure, nor he expect from players to take any kind of pressure. He had won matches single-handedly for Zalmi, even when he was not half fit and with one leg. So it matters and means a lot to other players as well. We take extra motivation from Sammy.”

Kamran said the first task of ensuring play offs place is achieved and his next target is to continue playing positive and entertaining cricket and avoid committing old mistakes.

He said the thing that matters most is how well team management and skipper take all players onboard. Kamran said they will try to come up to the expectations of the team and our fans.

“It is really amazing feeling when one plays for Zalmi. As I feel, Pakhtoons are highly passionate and always involved and back the team fully, which is not seen or witnessed among other teams supporters. They remain always alive and back us no matter we are winning or losing. They never ever lost patience and always remained loyal to Zalmi. This feeling is extra motivational for us and drives us to do more for our supporters.”

He said playing playoffs in Lahore is always welcoming and it would be as successful as the last year’s final. About prospects of playing final in Karachi, Kamran said he even can’t express that feeling as Karachi crowd is highly passionate and were badly in need of some kind of amazing cricket. I am sure slowly and gradually entire PSL will return to Pakistan and that time is not far.