Naqi Bari appointed chairman of FPCCI body on home textile exports

KARACHI (NNI): President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour has appointed Muhammad Naqi Bari (Executive Committee member of FPCCI) as chairman of “FPCCI Standing Committee on Home Textile Exports” for the year 2018 in view of increasing business development and exports (home textile). The president FPCCI advised him to induct well experienced and professionals as members in his committee and keep close liaison with the all authorities concerned and facilitate the business community. Naqi Bari also served the business community in different capacities in KCCI, Pakistan Apparel Forum (PAF), Towel Manufacturing Association, PHMA, PREGMEA and other textile related trade bodies. He is well known figure in business community of Pakistan having deep social relations in various circles of the society. He is also one of the leading exporters of textile. He is the chairman of M/s Bari Textile Mills (Bari Group). Naqi Bari assured the FPCCI’s management of his best and utmost efforts for FPCCI and business community. and also to build the image of FPCCI on national level and globally as well.

African Union expects cooperation with China on free trade area

KIGALI (APP/Xinhua): The African Union (AU) is looking forward to work with China and other partners outside Africa as the continent focus on realizing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), an African Union (AU) official said Saturday. The AU is expecting their continued support as it focuses on achieving economic prosperity for African citizens, Kwesi Quartey, deputy chairperson of the AU Commission, told Xinhua on the sidelines of the ongoing AU's extraordinary summit on the AfCFTA. "China is one of the great partners of Africa in achieving rapid economic development on the continent," he said in Kigali, capital city of Rwanda. African leaders are expected to sign an agreement to launch the AfCFTA at the summit, which will make Africa the largest free trade area created since the formation of the World Trade Organization, according to the AU. The AfCFTA could create an African market of over 1.2 billion people with a GDP of 2.5 trillion U.S. dollars, the pan-African bloc said.

"There is a political will and commitment in this agreement, we expect to amicably address any challenge that may arise during the implementation process," said Quartey.

The challenges could include protection of local industries, he said, adding that this would not be a big challenge since African leaders are committed to creating a single African market.

According to him, once the agreement is signed, it will be submitted for ratification by state parties of the agreement in accordance with their domestic laws. The agreement will enter into force 30 days after being ratified by 15 state parties.

Thaketa gas power plant inaugurated in Myanmar

YANGON (APP/Xinhua): A China- Myanmar joint venture Thaketa gas-fired combined cycle power plant was inaugurated in Yangon on Saturday. U Kyaw Win, union minister for the Ministry for Planning and Finance and chairman of the Myanmar Investment Commission, said that the project symbolizes an important step forward toward close cooperation between the two countries. He expressed his belief that the operation of the power plant would ease the electricity shortage Yangon region is facing. Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Hong Liang said that the successful construction and operation of the power plant signifies new progress on cooperation in the sector of electricity and clean energy between the two countries. With a capacity of 106 megawatts, the plant lies in Thaketa township, 16 km east of Yangon and 25.6 km away from the Thilawa Special Economic Zone. The project is jointly invested by U Energy Thaketa Power Co., Ltd, China's Union Resources and Engineering Co., Ltd (UREC) and Myanmar's Ministry of Electricity and Power.

Seminar on 'weed eradication' held at UAF

FAISALABAD (Staff Reporter): A seminar on 'Weed Eradication', organised by department of agronomy of University of Agriculture Faisalabad, was held here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, VC UAF, Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar said that weeds were incurring the loss of billions of rupees to agriculture sector, adding that farmers should adopt latest weeds eradication methods to cope with situation. He said that with the control of weeds, it could not only jack up production but also enhance income of the farmers. He said that agriculture sector was backbone of the economy of the country, contributing 21pc to GDP of the country. He lauded the steps being taken on part of the govt for development of the sector. He called for stepping up efforts to create awareness among farmers about better management to increase their income in particular and to enhance the country's agricultural production in general. He said that the agrarian productivity could be boosted up manifold by transferring modern technologies to small farmers comprising 90pc of the farming community in the country.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr Muhammad Amjad, Chairman Agronomy Dr Riaz Ahmad, Dr Athar Nadeem, Dr Abdul Khaliq, Dr Asif and others also spoke on the occasion.