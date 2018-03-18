ISLAMABAD: The first production unit of Neelum-Jehlum Hydro Power Project is likely to start electricity generation by the end of March 2018. According to WAPDA officials, the electricity generation is scheduled to be started after filling of the water reservoirs of the project. The first unit will start electricity generation by the end of current month, whereas the second, third and fourth units will start production with a gap of one month respectively. The cumulative capacity of the project is 5 billion units annually while annual revenue from the project is estimated at Rs 50 billion. Electricity generation capacity of each unit is estimated at 242.25 megawatts.–Online