LAHORE - PTI Chairman Imran Khan has once again defended his party’s decision in election of Senate Chairman, saying had PML-N not been defeated in upper house, the ruling party would have tried to give legal cover to Sharifs’ ‘corruption’ through parliament.

He passed these comments while speaking at at two different programmes – women convention and social media convention – here on Saturday.

“Aren’t you observing Nawaz Sharif and his daughter’s mujhy kyoun nikala (why am I ousted) mantra. They [Sharif family] are actually seeking permission for corruption and money laundering,” he ridiculed.

Criticising Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said that the PML-N chief erected metro projects in the province spending billions of public money in a situation when the condition of the hospitals and schools was worst in the province.

Pakistan was a country, he said, where millions of people have no access to clean drinking water, infant mortality rate highest in the world due to malnutrition and other reasons, and 25 million children did not go to schools. But, he said, the Punjab chief minister was busy in making metro bus projects and roads. Shehbaz Sharif, he said, spent Rs 60 billion on the metro bus in Multan while Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Peshawar was built at a cost of just Rs 4 billion. The PML-N government, he added, launched big infrastructural projects to mint money and gain free self-publicity through government advertisements.

“Believe me this man [Shehbaz Sharif] is a biggest drama,” he said and mocked at the Punjab chief minister’s portraits in different advertisements and at projects’ sites.

“We even see his [Shehbaz Sharif] pictures on public toilets but now thanks to the Chief Justice of Pakistan who put a ban on his personal publicity.”

The PML-N and PPP, he said, had been ruling Punjab and Sindh for a decade but they did nothing for public welfare.

Khan termed next six months crucial in deciding country’s destiny and asked women and youth to make themselves ready for the final phase of “his party’s struggle for making new Pakistan.” He said PTI was set to create a new Pakistan and throw out corrupt mafia in next elections.

“We will make new Pakistan according to the vision of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal.”

After coming into power, he said, PTI will strengthen national institutions and invest in human development.

“PTI has introduced reforms in KP’s education and health sectors and police and planted millions of trees to save environment and now we are ready to bring change in the entire country.”

He said PTI will introduce a special manifesto for women and soon will hold a big women convention. The three points of the woman-specific manifesto, he said, would be girls education, women inheritance rights in accordance with the Islamic law and their protection under special laws.