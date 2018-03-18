LAHORE - PTI Punjab Parliamentarian Dr Nausheen Hamid has moved a resolution in the Punjab Assembly to seek ban on the live coverage of the public speeches of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The Parliamentarian has taken the plea of the Supreme Court disqualification verdict against Nawaz Sharif to seek restriction on the live coverage of his public address.

A person who has been held disqualified to hold membership in the Assembly by the highest court of the country, does not deserve live coverage of his address on the TV channels and also projection of his pictures in media, the PTI member said while demanding through the resolution, a direction to the Pemra for putting ban on the direct coverage of Nawaz Sharif speeches.