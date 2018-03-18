ISLAMABAD - Pakistani juniors created history as they hammered top seeds Pacific Oceania 2-1 in the Junior Davis Cup 2018 final held in Sri Lanka on Saturday.

It was by highly fantastic and sensational performance shown by the youngsters. Both teams make it to the Asia Oceania Junior Davis Cup Qualifying round to be held in Kuching, Malaysia in April.

Third seed Pakistan fought well and overcame the top seeds in a brilliant display of team work to keep their unbeaten record in the tournament intact.

As witnessed in the event, it was once again Huzaifa Abdul Rehman, who started the proceedings for the boys’ in green against Robert Schorr. Huzaifa was in sublime form with the racket as witnessed throughout the tournament and simply outclassed Robert as he comfortably won the match 6-0, 6-1to give Pakistan a perfect start to the final.

But Pakistan suffered first loss of the event, when up and coming M Shoaib lost against Clement Mainguy. Shoaib failed to show his class as Mainguy won the first set 6-4 and went on to take the second set 6-3 to square things. It was all once again left on Huzaifa to steady the ship. Huzaifa partnering with Shoaib simply outclassed Robert Schorr/Clement Mainguy in doubles winning 6-1, 6-1 to give Pakistan top slot.