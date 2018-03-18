ISLAMABAD - As the three-day event of 4th PakPlas 2018 exhibition entered its 2nd day on Saturday, large crowds continued to gather and seek valuable information and knowledge. The grand event, being held at the Expo Centre in Lahore, will conclude on Sunday (today). This mega event is orchestrated by the Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association (PPMA), and has received an overwhelming response from more than 100 local and international exhibitors, as it is expected to attract over 100,000 visitors.

Munhmmad Ali Mian, Adviser to Chief Minister, was the guest of honour of the PakPlas 2018. He visited the different stalls along with Zakria Usman, President Pakistan Plastic Manufactures Association, S.M Tariq, President PPM North, and Syed Nabeel Hashmi, chief organiser of PakPlas .

On the second day too, plastic industry experts conducted numerous insightful training sessions where thousands of professional participants were provided with technology updates and authentic knowledge, as more and more crowds continued to throng the exhibition. The show also featured numerous informative sessions to highlight the productivity, capabilities, evolving trends and potential of this sector.

The guest of honour Muhammad Ali Mian stated: “This grand event is designed to facilitate collective initiatives by engaging the stakeholders of the plastics-processing industry, whereby all segments of this industry will get to interact, learn and share their ideas to accelerate progress in this industry.”

The PPMA is a vibrant association committed to enhance cooperation, strengthen and promote the plastics processing industry in Pakistan, while it strives to raise the operational standards and quality of its products. The PPMA has created the PAKPLAS exhibition as a resourceful platform, which promises to develop stronger bonds among the key players and provide easier access to the national and international markets. This insightful show will also highlight the contributions of the Plastics Technologies Centre and other Polymer Technical Institutes.