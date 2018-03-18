ISLAMABAD - While terming the nomination of Pakistan People’s Party Senator Sherry Rehman for the slot of the leader of the opposition in Senate ‘extralegal’, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday reiterated its stance that Senator Azam Swati would be its nominee for the slot.

Addressing a press conference along with PTI Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry, Senator Swati said that the PTI had rejected the nomination of Senator Sherry Rehman for the leader of the position slot. “The PTI reserves the right to nominate its candidate for the opposition leader slot in the Upper House,” Swati said while terming the PPP nomination ‘extralegal’.

He said that it was their moral victory that Sadiq Sanjrani had been elected as the first chairman Senate from Balochistan and this happened only because of the vision of his party chief Imran Khan.

Chaudhry rejecting the nomination of the PPP said that six independent senators from the Federally Administered Areas (FATA) had not yet decided whether to sit on the treasury benches or the opposition ones. He hoped that the FATA lawmakers would make a right decision in this regard. “It is the right of the PTI to get the opposition leader slot in the Senate,” he said adding that the application of Sherry Rehman was a forged document.

PPP Senator Rehman has submitted her nomination papers for the leader of the opposition in the Upper House with signatures of 33 lawmakers that included lawmakers from the FATA.

Chaudhry said that it was the vision of the PTI chief which blocked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz from getting its nominee elected as Senate chairman.

He said that cases against the Sharif family in the accountability court were in the final phase and their conviction seemed evident and they were aware of the fact. “Nawaz Sharif has hidden his sons in London while bringing Maryam Nawaz to the court to play the “woman and victim card”, he said. He claimed that the politics of the ousted prime minister was now moving towards its logical end.

Chaudhry lashed out at the Punjab government and said that though Shehbaz Sharif had spent $900 million on education and health in Punjab, the situation of both sectors was miserable. “It is because the money is spent on advertisements, not on the people, otherwise the situation would have been different,” he said.

Criticising Shehbaz Sharif, he said that in the sasti roti scheme, Rs40 billion was spent but no audit was done and the same has happened with Ashyana Housing Scheme scam. About the arrest of former LDA chief Ahad Cheema, he said, this was another story of corruption. “Millions of rupees were wasted on Danish schools and yellow cab scheme, and no one probed about misappropriations in these schemes,” the PTI leader said.

Regarding the caretaker setup prior to the upcoming general election, he said that the PPP has sought PTI's suggestion and his party would actively participate in the process. “We have to float names for caretaker chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP),” he said.