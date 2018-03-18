ISLAMABAD - The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday further increased the supplies of water to Punjab and Sindh after rains in different parts of the country.

The inflows of water in rivers are continuously increasing due to rains which are reducing the shortage of water in different provinces.

On Saturday, the share of Punjab was increased from 26,700 cusecs to Rs30, 300 cusecs. The Punjab’s share on Friday was increased from 20,300 cusecs to 26,700 cusecs, said spokesman of IRSA, Khalid Rana. He further said that Sindh’s share had also been enhanced to 20,000 cusecs on Saturday from 17000 cusecs of Friday. However, shares of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will remain the same and Balochistan will get 3000 cusecs and KP 2400 cusecs respectively.

Rana informed that overall water shortage in the country has been reduced to 48 percent from 54 percent. Similarly, due to improved flows, the shortage of Punjab has reduced to 52 percent from 64 percent and Sindh’s shortage has reduced to 49 percent from 54 percent.

The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages was as under: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 21100 cusecs and outflows 20800 cusecs; Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 26100 cusecs and outflows 26100 cusecs; Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 14200 cusecs and outflows 15400 cusecs; and Chenab at Marala: Inflows 7800 cusecs and outflows 2000 cusecs.

Against the minimum operating level of 1386 feet Tarbela present level is 1386 feet. The maximum conservation level of the reservoir is 1550 feet. Similarly, in Mangla, against the minimum operating level of 1040 feet the present level is 1050 feet. The maximum conservation level of Mangla is 1242 feet. Chashma reservoir against the minimum operating level of 638.15 feet the present level was 638.15 feet .The maximum conservation level of Chashma is 649 feet. The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.