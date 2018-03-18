Pakistan is a Muslim country and is among 10 worst countries when it comes to rape case. Is humanity doomed in this country, should we not be ashamed of such cases ? Women are on important lot to give them their rights. But unfortunately in Pakistan we are doing a gross injustice to this lot. They are unsafe in Pakistan.

According to a report veleased by War against rap what a least four women are raped everyday in Pakistan and last four years only 108 firs were registered against 369 cases. In th year 2014 ,772 rape cases were found but in 2015 cases were registered benevolent steps are needed to set things right. The present government led by MNS can do.

Sultana,

Turbat, March 6.