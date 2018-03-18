islamabad - Transfers and postings have been made in the Islamabad police on Saturday. SSP Operation Najib Ur Rehman Bagvi issued orders for transfers and postings of Station House Officers during a meeting held here.

According to details, Additional SHO Police Station Sihala Muhammad Arshad has been transferred from Barakahu and posted as SHO Nilor while Inspector Haq Nawaz who was serving in ARU has been appointed as SHO Police Station Barakahu and Inspector Jamshed Khan of Security Division was posted as SHO Police Station Lohibher.

Similarly, Inspector Mehboob was transferred and posted as SHO Police Station Noon. SSP transferred SHO Police Station Noon Inspector Muhammad Aslam Kalyar and posted him at the Safe City Field Office. Inspector Abrar Hussain was transferred from PTS and appointed as SHO Police Station Sihala whereas Sub Inspector Navid Akbar was sent to Safe City Field Office. Inspector Abid Ikram, who was imparting duty in Safe City Field Office was posted as SHO Police Station Shalimar and Inspector Tahir Iqbal has been transferred from Security Division and appointed as SHO Police Station Ramna. While Inspector Irshad Ali Abro, former SHO Police Station Ramna has been transferred and sent to Safe City Field Office. SSP Operations Najib Ur Rehman Bagvi transferred Inspector Ashiq Khan from Special Branch and appointed him as SHO Police Station Shamas Colony and Inspector Mehr Nusrat Ali, former SHO Police Station Shamas Colony was sent to Safe City Field Office. Inspector Habib Ur Rehman, who was serving SHO Police Station Kohsar, was transferred and posted SHO Police Station Margalla while former SHO Police Station Margalla was sent to Safe City Field Office by the SSP (Operations). Inspector Nawaz Bhatti, who was serving in Security Division, was transferred and posted as SHO Police Station Koral and Inspector Abdul Ghafoor, former SHO, was posted at Safe City Field Office. Inspector Niaz Hussain Jafri, SHO Police Station Karachi Company, was also transferred and posted as SHO Police Station Shehzad Town. Inspector Fiaz Ahmed Ranjha, former SHO Police Station Shehzad Town, was transferred and posted as SHO Police Station Industrial Area. SSP Operations also ordered transfer of Inspector Khalid Mehmood Awan, former SHO Police Station Industrial Area, and appointed him as SHO Police Station Kohsar. Inspector Muhammad Ilyas was transferred from Police Station Kohsar and appointed in Safe City Field Office. SHO Police Station Golra Tanvir Abbasi has also been transferred by SSP and appointed him in Safe City Field Office while Inspector Hakim Khan from Security Branch was appointed as SHO Police Station Secretariat.

On orders of SSP, Inspector Nazar Muhammad has been transferred from Safe City Field Office and appointed as Incharge Security Branch SSP Office.