islamabad - The residents of twin cities on Friday lauded the government for installing CCTV cameras under the Safe City project.

The residents of various sectors also proposed the authorities concerned to install CCTV cameras on the exit and entry points of main streets to reduce burdens on the police officials.

Riffat abbas, a resident of Khana Pul said that installation of CCTV cameras is one of good initiative by the government, adding that the same cameras should be installed at main streets in the city.

According to official data around 1900 CCTV cameras have been installed at different points in Islamabad to enhance the security of the federal capital under safe city project. The Safe City Project aimed to make the capital free of crime and to keep vigilant eye on the criminals. Meanwhile, the residents demanded streets lights which would help in controlling streets crimes and purse snatching incidents.

Qasim Akbar resident of Sector G/7-1 said“ in night whole area sink into darkness which increase risks of robbery and other illegal activities”.

He said: “people complaining about many security related incidents and situation get more worsen when dense fog prevails and specially inconvenience for motorists during night hours.”

The residents appreciating Islamabad police for taking strict action against street crimes said that streets lights incidents.

Talking to senior official of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Malik Saleem said “they are installing new LED lights soon in every street, and our main priority is on working over dysfunctional lights”.

He said that “if any light gets faulty its maintenance being done within day”.