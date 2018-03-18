Islamabad - Vendors and stall owners at bus terminals in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are selling low quality unhygienic food at higher rates in the absence of required checks by the concerned Department.

According to a report, passengers at bus stands complained that vendors at both places frequently sell unhygienic and stale food items with impunity in the absence of checks.

A passenger Saima Iman said these vendors are looting the passengers by selling food items at higher rates as compared to the markets outside the railway station.

The authorities should check the prices of all items and bind all the shopkeepers not to charge extra from passengers, she added. The vendors selling food items including samosas, parathas, pakoras prepare these items at smelly open places, as they don’t have any proper sanitary arrangements,” said another passenger Akram Sheikh.

A traveller Javed Faisal at General Bus Stand said that he did not like to eat from the restaurants at the bus stand, but he had no other option.

He said that quality of food items available there was unsatisfactory.

A shopkeeper said that, “We have to meet our expenses that’s why we are charging extra money from passengers.”

The Health Department official said that they are regularly inspecting

the food items as these vendors were served notices by the authorities for selling non-branded and costly items and they were also warned that if the practice continued, strict action would be taken against the vendors.