NOORPUR THAL-Speakers at a seminar titled "The woman is the pillar of civilization" highlighted the role of a woman in the development of all segments of society on Saturday.

The seminar was held at Govt Girls Degree College, Noorpur Thal. It was presided over by College Principal Shaeen Bibi. Bushra Zahra Malik and Humaira Sattar conducted the proceedings.

Addressing the seminar, speakers including Ayesha Munir, Kalsoom Bibi, Ghulam Rida Fatima, Reema Akhtar, Samina Mumtaz and others paid tributes to the women who played due role in different sectors of life. They paid rich tributes to Fatima Jinnah, and saying that she had raised her voice for democratic stability in the country. They stressed the need for sensitising women about their rights so that they could confidently counter any unjust move in the society.

The speakers said that some years back, women worked only in the health and education fields but today, they are working in all state sectors.

Madam Shaheen, Bushra Zahra and Humaira Abdul Sattar also spoke on the occasion. College students read out papers elucidating sacrifices of a woman for her family and the society.

Two booked for harassing girls

KASUR- Police booked two persons for harassing girl students on a college premises here the other day. Hanifa Begum told Mustafabad police that she along with her elder sister was at Govt Degree College, Kasur when suspect, Shoaib, a school clerk and his accomplice, Amjad Dogar harassed them. "The accused, however, ran away after we shouted for help," she added. The police registered an FIR against the accused and launched investigation.