ISLAMABAD - Brushing aside the objection of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on the nomination of Pakistan People’s Party Senator Sherry Rehman for the slot of the leader of opposition in the Senate, PPPP Information Secretary Nafisa Shah said that having the backing of majority of senators in opposition they have the right to hold the office.

Dr Nafisa Shah said that before pointing finger at PPPP, PTI should see the Senate Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business 2012 where the appointment’s criteria for the leader of opposition in Upper House is explicitly written.

Soon after the elections of Sajid Sanjrani and Saleem Mandliwala as Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian had nominated Sherry Rehman as party’s candidate for the slot of leader of opposition in Senate and had initiated to win over the support of senators from opposition.

The party had got the signatures of 33 senators supporting the candidature of Sherry Rehman for the slot of leader of opposition and the same formal application duly carrying the signatures of these senators was submitted to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani for notification.

“Senate Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business 2012 for appointment of leader of the opposition clearly states that the chairman will declare an opposition leader who enjoys the support of the majority in the opposition submitted in writing under their signatures.”

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had also landed its candidate in the arena and Azam Khan Sawati was named as party candidate for the slot of leader of opposition. But on failing to woo the support of maximum number of senators from opposition instead of accepting the candidate with majority of senators backing Sawati came up with the accusation that PPPP was out to divide the opposition.

Dr Nafisa Shah said that PTI should come up with more senators in support of their candidate for leader of opposition to outsmart the PPPP candidate instead of levelling baseless accusations and giving lame accuses.

With the backing of 33 senators from opposition standing on her side, Sherry Rehman be notified as leader of opposition in the Senate in a next few days and she could only be stopped from becoming leader of opposition by outsmarting her with more than 33 senators by her opponent form PTI.

A constitutional expert commenting on the given situation said that the main thing in these elections would be securing support of maximum number of senators from opposition, which Sherry Rehman had already achieved, and now her notification would be of mere ceremonial nature.

Responding to PTI’s nominee for opposition leader Azam Swati’s allegations, Dr Nafeesa Shah said the support of senators to Sherry Rehman was legitimate and it could be verified from those who had signed in her support.

Rejecting the PTI candidate allegations of splitting opposition, Dr Nafeesa Shah dubbed it absurd and far from reality.

“PPP is the biggest opposition party in the Senate. We have never divided the opposition. The PPP respects Senate’s Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business 2012 and will always use a democratic process at every stage,” she said.

She clarified that Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif’s name was not included in the nomination papers.

“PPP has and will always take others on board in the Senate Business and work for the federation’s genuine representation. All decisions would be taken in the larger interest of the country,” Nafisa Shah said.

The lawmaker said Azam Swati’s comments were baseless. “In the end, it is the Senate Chairman’s job to declare the opposition leader after examining the nomination/signatures of the supporting senators. PTI should wait for the result,” she said.

She added: “Our nomination has been submitted in accordance with Rule 16 of the Senate Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business 2012 which says after the election of Chairman and Deputy Chairman under Article 60 of the Constitution and at any time thereafter the chairman shall declare leader of the opposition within fifteen days.”