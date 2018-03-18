COLOMBO - The International Cricket Council (ICC) Saturday fined Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan over his aggressive behaviour during a thrilling Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka.

The sport's world governing body said Shakib pleaded guilty to the charge of "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game" at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. He was also awarded a demerit point.

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in the ill-tempered match to reach the final of the tri-nation tournament. The incident involving Shakib took place after the second ball of the final over of the Bangladesh innings when he came to the edge of the boundary and asked his batsmen to come off the field.

The Bangladesh team alleged that the square-leg umpire had signalled a no-ball and then changed his decision, prompting Shakib to call the batsmen back to the pavilion. Reserve player Nurul Hasan, who was sent on to the field with a message from the Bangladesh dressing room, was also involved in a spat with Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perera. Nurul also pleaded guilty to unruly behaviour and was also fined 25 percent of his match fee and awarded one demerit point.

ICC match referee Chris Broad said Friday's incidents were disappointing, and the penalties were imposed without a formal hearing because the players did not contest the charges.

"I understand that it was... tense and an edge-of-the-seat match with (a) place in the final on the line, but the actions of the two players were unacceptable and cannot be condoned as they clearly went overboard," Broad said. "Had the fourth umpire not stopped Shakib and the fielders remonstrating, and then the on-field umpires not intervened between Nurul and Thisara, things could have become worse."

Shakib had led protests against the umpires when the second ball of the final over was deemed legitimate despite Sri Lanka's Isuru Udana bowling two bouncers.

A bowler can bowl only one bouncer -- above shoulder height to the batsman -- in limited-overs cricket, but the decision lies with the umpire. Needing 12 to win off the last six balls, Mustafizur Rahman was run out on the second delivery and there was pandemonium when Shakib gestured to his batsmen to come off the field. The batsmen stayed put, however, and Mahmudullah steered the Tigers to a thrilling win with a six off the penultimate ball. Bangladesh will face India in the final of the tri-series, which has been organised to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Sri Lanka's independence from Britain.

Shakib puts ugly T20 behind to focus on India final: Bangladesh skipper Shakib said Saturday his side has put the ill-tempered encounter with Sri Lanka behind them and are fully focussed on the tri-series final against India on Sunday. "The two cricket boards have (had) good relations for the last 10-15 years. Players have great relations too... We must move forward from this," Shakib told reporters. Bangladesh, 10th in the world T20 rankings -- below Afghanistan -- have never beaten India in the shortest format of the sport.

"If you think about pressure, it is pressure. If you don't think about pressure, it is not pressure," said the star allrounder, who returned to lead Bangladesh in the last round-robin game after missing most of the tri-series due to injury. I am sure everyone is relaxed, and if we can be like this until tomorrow's match, it will be good for us."

Bangladesh have never won a T20 tournament since they started playing the format in 2006, but Shakib said he is confident his side will go into the final with a positive mindset. "If we think it is a big final against India, then it is pressure. Rather, let's think about a bat v ball contest," he said with a smile.

Karthik wary of Bangladesh power in sub-continent: India's wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik Saturday said Bangladesh are always a tricky opposition and that his team would bring high intensity to the Twenty20 tri-series final between the two sides on Sunday. Skipper Rohit Sharma's team was the first to book its place in the final after winning three of its four games at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium. India hold a psychological edge going into the tournament decider, with a 7-0 record in T20s against lowly-ranked Bangladesh.

But Karthik insisted India would not take Bangladesh lightly after the Shakib Al Hasan-led team stunned Sri Lanka, beating the hosts by two wickets on Friday to reach the final. "In sub-continent conditions, (Bangladesh) are a very good team," Karthik told reporters. "When we play Bangladesh, if we win, it's like 'Ok, you've won against Bangladesh', but if we lose, it's like: 'Dude, you've lost to Bangladesh. What are you doing?'"

India went into the tournament without top guns Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and lost their opening match to Sri Lanka, but soon bounced back to win three straight games. Karthik, a powerful middle-order batsman who is mostly a second-choice wicketkeeper behind Dhoni, said the team has not lost focus in the absence of big names.

"The first thing (Sharma)... said was that although we have a few of our other players missing, we're looking to play exactly the sort of cricket that we've played in the past one year. We're looking to win every match," Karthik said. India are third in the world T20 rankings, with Pakistan at the top, while Bangladesh are 10th below minnows Afghanistan.