SIALKOT-District police suspended police sub inspector for brutally torturing the uncle of a minor girl whom he had earlier bashed at Saddar police station on Saturday.

He also implicated him in a case of attacking a police party. Inspector Tahir Mehmood had first tortured a local shopkeeper namely Imran and her daughter Noor Fatima (5) after invading their home at village Dheera Sandha-Sialkot a few days ago. The family alleged that the sub inspector tortured them brutally just to please their rivals in a quarreling case.

The video clips of torture on the minor girl went viral on the social media. It shows that the sub inspector in police uniform was throwing down the girl on the floor after lifting her from a motorcycle. Later, the Saddar police had registered a case under section 155-C and arrested him. Later, the accused was granted bail by a local court in the case.

On Friday, the sub inspector again picked Yaseen, the uncle of the tortured girl Noor Fatima, and to a torture cell in Sialkot Saddar police station, where the SI tortured him brutally to cool down the fire of his revenge, the family alleged. The grieved family again brought the matter into the notice of the Sialkot DPO, saying that he had become their enemy after being suspended. The family added that the sub inspector had also implicated Yaseen in the case of attacking on police party.

Later, DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan said that victim Yaseen's medical check-up had confirmed torture as his left arm was badly fractured by the sub inspector. The DPO added that now the police had registered another case against the sub inspector Tahir Mehmood for torturing Yaseen.

He said that the police had arrested the accused and sent him behind bars. He revealed that the accused had been dismissed after the nasty incident. Later, he transferred Saddar police station SHO Abdul Jabbar) to Sialkot Police Lines with immediate effect. He deputed inspector Zulfiqar Ahmed Chatta as the new SHO of the police station.