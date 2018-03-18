LAHORE - Overall, stock market activity remained volatile throughout the week with the benchmark KSE 100-index ultimately closing at 43,363 points, up by a mere 0.8% on week-on-week (WoW) basis.

Although volumes improved by 15 percent on a WoW basis (175m vis-a-vis 152m in the previous week), ADTO declined by 9pc WoW to $55m indicating bulk of activity in small and mid-cap sectors. Volatility can be attributed to investors’ confusion over super charged political landscape following Senate elections where PML-N managed to secure majority but opposition-backed Sadiq Sanjrani and Saleem Mandviwalla managed to secure the chairman and deputy chairman positions respectively. News flow on the macroeconomic front also remained unsettling as IMF's staff report on Pakistan talked about disappointing progress of Pakistan's structural reform programme and rising borrowing needs amidst dwindling foreign exchange reserves. IMF's comments on bleeding of public sector entities (PSEs), deteriorating fiscal position and concerns over external debt sustainability also added towards volatility at the bourse. As a result, despite closing in the green zone, overall volatility persisted in key large cap sectors such as E&Ps (+1.0% WoW), commercial banks (+0.2% WoW), fertilizers (-0.5% WoW) and OMCs (+1.7% WoW) etc. Foreign investors remained on the sidelines with net selling of $10.4m during the week which was mostly absorbed by local mutual funds (net buying of $6.3m) amidst improving liquidity. Most of the selling by foreign investors was seen in the banking, oil marketing and technology and communications sectors.

Experts said that rising external woes and depleting foreign exchange reserves capped benchmark index gains during the outgoing week as index level settled at 43,363. Investors adapted cautious approach as chances are increasing for further devaluation of PKR/USD to restrict towering current account deficit (CAD), experts believe. As a result, investors are hedging their portfolios by investing in dollar index sectors like E&P that remained top contributor to index gain during the outgoing week, adding 149 points.

Chemical sector bagged investors’ participation throughout the week and attained top position on volume leaders’ chart with cumulative volume of 209m shares due to improving margins of companies. Participation in broader market increased by 15% WoW, while traded value fell by 9pc as hefty trading activity was witnessed in small cap index.

Among sectors, commercial banks contributed 57 points to the index gain followed by OMCs 33 points and Tobbaco 29 points.

As per the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the large scale manufacturing (LSM) index increased by 9.44% YoY for Jan 2018, taking cumulative growth to 6.33% YoY for 7MFY18. Among top performers, non-metallic mineral products grew by 23% YoY followed by coke & petroleum products and automobiles, which grew by 18% YoY each during Jan 2018. For 7MFY18 electronics and iron & steels witnessed highest growth of 45% and 34% YoY, respectively.

Dawood Hercules (DAWH) and CYAN notified exchange regarding divestment of their 172.6m and 10m shares of HUBC to Mega Conglomerate (Private) Limited at Rs105.12 per share.

In a disclosure that could jolt the country’s financial markets, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) net short derivative position has doubled to $5.4b, bringing Net International Reserves (NIR) down to an estimated negative $0.7b vs $7.5b last year. Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan rose 84.5% in 8MFY18 to ~$2b, according to SBP. During Feb 2018, FDI were up 123% YoY to $285m.