LAHORE-After announcing their celebration of three decades of definitive music with eight new singles, Pakistan’s iconic pop-rock band, Strings has finally released their much-anticipated first single titled Sajni.

Exploring their roots and channeling the energy from their maiden and sophomore albums, Strings cultivates a fresh sound with the release of Sajni. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Yasir Jaswal, the music video features the powerhouse duo Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood, channeling a retro vibe amidst bursts of colour and quirky moments to keep up with the playfulness of the song, along with band members Aahad Nayani, Haider Ali, Bradley Dsouza and Adeel Ali. Anwar Maqsood has penned the lyrics for the song.

Strings, who laid the blueprint for pop-rock via their signature sound and inimitable body of work, earlier announced the titles of their first two singles; Sajni and Urr Jaaon, to be released this year along with six other singles. Indeed, that the duo has been playing together since the late 80s is a true marker in what has become one of the most historically significant bands to emerge from South-Asia, ever.

The audio has been released on Patari website and the video can be viewed on the official Strings YouTube page.

Strings was in fact first formed in 1988 by four members. The quartet signed on with major record label, EMI, to release their first, critically-acclaimed self-titled album Strings in 1990, followed by their second album 2, in 1992 featuring tracks such as Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar that took the country by storm. Strings disbanded the same year and returned after a hiatus of 8 years with two founding members Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood.

The duo marked a comeback with the release of their third studio album, Duur in 2000. Duur made waves on the Indian music channels and was reissued on the Magna sound label, which had launched pop stars Baba Sehgal and Remo Fernandes in 2002. Following their success, Strings released their fourth studio album Dhaani on the Columbia Records label including a single titled Najane Kyun which was featured as a soundtrack for the Hollywood film Spider-Man 2 in 2004 and also the Urdu version of Spider-Man by Columbia TriStar Films of India. With that, Strings became the first Pakistani band to ever sing on an international film.

Strings won its first international award, MTV Asia’s Favorite Artist India award in 2005 and has continued to win accolades till date. Strings has also lent their compositions for a number of Bollywood films including Zinda, Shootout at Lokhandwala &John Day.

The band released their fifth studio album Koi Aanay Wala Hai in 2008 and also produced the soundtrack for the award-winning Pakistani feature film, Moor, in 2015. Strings took the reins of Coke Studio from Rohail Hyatt to make a debut with Season 7 in 2014 and produced four consecutive seasons till they bade farewell to the country’s biggest music platform last year with a promise to return with more masterpieces as they now embark on yet another exciting chapter in their musical journey.