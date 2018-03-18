LAHORE - Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that nobody will accept the decision of accountability court against Nawaz Sharif nor it will affect the popularity of the former prime minister.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters after inauguration of mobile registration car service here at Nadra office on Saturday.

The minister said that people had reservations over the trial of Nawaz Sharif. He said that targeting the PML-N alone would be considered pre-poll rigging.

He said that the attitude of institutions with former prime minister was however increasing his popularity.

Hidden forces

Ahsan was of the view that some hidden forces were trying to destabilise country. He said, these forces remain asleep and speak nothing of accountability for four years but raise a hue and cry about it suddenly.

“In 2013 as well, when elections were about to take place, the same situation was created.”However, these tactics won’t work this time.

He said that the country was facing political instability and urged that no one should be allowed to create uncertainty in the country.

The minister however said that democratic forces were strong in the country and masses were the custodians of democracy. He said that people were not ready to accept propaganda of non-democratic forces.

Ahsan said that it was success of the democracy that assemblies would be dissolved before general election. He said that elections would be held on time, and it was a success of democracy that Senate elections were also held as per schedule; otherwise, some elements wanted to derail democratic process by dissolution of the assemblies.

But he lamented that defeated forces had won the Senate elections while victorious ones were defeated. However, he said, every setback strengthened the democratic process.

Caretaker setup

The minister urged the opposition to join hands with the government for installing a caretaker setup for holding general elections, and warned that otherwise the third force would form the caretaker government.

He expressed the hope that all political forces would agree on an impartial caretaker setup. “The world must be told that there are no differences among the political forces on democracy,” he added.

Mush

To a question, Ahsan Iqbl said former General-President Pervez Musharraf would have to appear before the court - failing which his passport and CNIC would be cancelled as per the court order.

He said that when a politician [Nawaz Sharif], who was elected prime minister thrice was appearing in courts, despite the fact that his wife is seriously ill, then why a healthy person could not come to the court.

He said government would take all necessary steps to bring Musharraf back to Pakistan. He said Musharraf is a party head and not a serving general, so, he cannot claim immunity.

Nisar

Ahsan said the Supreme Court had given a judgement in 2016 saying that all cases related to the Exit Control List (ECL) must be sent to the cabinet, but not a single case was referred to the cabinet during the previous period [when Chaudhry Nisar was interior minister].

Asked about Chaudhry Nisar’s statement, made in the National Assembly the other day, that denying NAB request to put Sharif family’s names on ECL meant that decision were being taken somewhere else, Ahsan said he did not want to comment on it.

However, he said that the decisions at the interior ministry were being taken according to law, and decision about putting names of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on the ECL would also be made according to the law.

Law and order

Talking about the law and order situation in the country he said Karachi, where there was a time when extortion chits were distributed, tickets for the PSL were now being sold.

“Five years back there was nobody ready to invest in the country but today Pakistan has benefited from billions of dollars of investment due to CPEC, which has contributed heavily to our infrastructural development.”

Mobile CNIC service

The interior minister said that 2018 was year of election and CNIC was a basic need for voter lists. He said that initially the equipment fitted in 122 cars would prepare computerised national identity cards (CNIC).

“We are expanding the services of Nadra to far flung areas of the country so that common people could be facilitated,” the minister maintained.

Nadra Punjab Director General Syed Saqlain Bokhari and other senior officers were also present on the occasion of inaugural ceremony of mobile registration cars.