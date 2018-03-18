WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has signed off on new rules allowing top level US officials to travel to Taiwan to meet their Taipei counterparts, a move that will anger Beijing. The White House said Trump had signed the "Taiwan Travel Act," which "encourages visits between officials of the United States and Taiwan at all levels." US representatives can already travel to democratic Taiwan and Taiwanese officials occasionally visit the White House, but meetings are usually low profile to avoid offending China. Washington cut formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1979 in favor of Beijing.