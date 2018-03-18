OKARA-Three persons including two brothers died two road accidents occurred separately here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, two brothers – Zameer Haider and Muneer Haider were going on a bike on Depalpur-Pakpattan Road. Near Adda Pir Wali, a speed truck hit the bike and ran it over. Resultantly both suffered critical injuries and were rushed to THQ Hospital Depalpur but they succumbed to their wounds. In another accident that took place in Bughyana area, Muhammad Asghar, son of Hayat of Irzi Shankar Das was going on a motorcycle. In the meantime another bike, coming from the opposite direction collided with it. Asghar fell on the road and a speeding tractor-trolley coming from the rear ran over him, killing him on the spot.

Two other motorcyclists got injured and were rushed to the hospital by Rescue 1122.

Couple caught with 1,500 litre liquor



OKARA-A couple was caught transporting 1,500 litre of branded liquor here the other day.

On a tip-off, the police set up a picket near Railway Level Crossing in Village 3/4L. During snap-checking, the police stopped a white car, carrying a couple. On checking the police found 1,500 litres of branded liquor from the car.

According to police, the couple identified as Mustaq Younus Masih and Ayesha had been supplying liquor to Sahiwal and Okara districts since long. They told the police that after supply liquor, they usual would stay at village 10/4L of Okara Military Farms.

Mushtaq Younus told the police that he always kept a woman with him during supply so that seeing a female the police would stay away from checking the car.