KASUR-Two dacoits were killed in crossfire with citizens who were on the way back home from a Mehfil-e-Milad in Sarai Mughal police precincts here the other night.

Abdul Jabbar, resident of Okara told the police that he along with friends was on the way back home in a Suzuki van from a Milad ceremony at Mauza Jajja Kalan. "Near Rady Bath, two dacoits attempted to stop the van which the driver couldn't as it was running at high speed," he said, adding that the dacoits fired indiscriminate shots at the van from the rear. "Two of our friends - Khizr and Abdul Rehman - were injured in firing by the dacoits and we had to fire back in retaliation," he said, adding that at that time, they had informed the police.

The police reached the spot and recovered the dacoits that had been killed in firing by Abdul Jabbar and his friends. The police also recovered two pistols from them and identified one as Sabir, resident of Rady Bath. The two injured were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.