islamabad - A two-day Islamabad Traffic Police family gala Saturday started at the F-9 park to provide entertainment to residents of the city.

Puppet shows have been arranged for the children while various kinds of swings have placed there. Entry in this gala, starting in afternoon is free of cost and more than 125 stalls of edible items, jewellery, clothes and others have been arranged there to attract the visitors.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Aftab Akbar Durrrani inaugurated Gala and said that it was very good opportunity for the citizens to come with their families and get entertainment through healthy activities. He said Islamabad police would cooperate for arrangements and security for holding this gala.

IGP Islamabad Dr Sultan Azam Temuri said people would have good opportunity here to spend their free hours in good atmosphere along with their kids.

ITP have also arranged Magic shows, Puppet Show, Dog Show, face painting , Jumping Castle slides and cartoon show for this gala. “Purpose of arranging this gala is to ensure friendly police ecology and strengthen relations between police and public,” the IGP added.

He said that ITP had also managed its stalls in gala where education team of police would educate people about road safety tips and traffic rules.

SSP Islamabad Traffic Police Malik Matloob said people from remote areas had also placed their stalls in this gala and introducing their products at comparatively cheaper rates. The SSP (Traffic) said that purpose of arranging the event at this picnic spot was to provide the citizens an opportunity to spend their timings in a relaxed atmosphere. This gala will culminate on March 18 (Sunday) and different activities have been arranged to enthral visitors.