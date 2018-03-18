GUJRANWALA-Two habitual complainants had been fined for lodging bogus complaints to ACE against the government officials on Saturday.

An ACE official, Fareed Ahmed, said that the honest government officers would be provided protection from blackmailers. He warned stern action against those blackmailing govt officers by submitting fake complaints against them. "Two habitual complainants including Sarya Bibi and Nasir Shah, residents of Sialkot, have been fined Rs500 each by the ACE after approval by the competent authority," he added.

PROTEST AGAINST NGO

Workers of APML staged a protest demonstration against, "what they called", illegal activities of the NGOs at Gujranwala DHQ Hospital.

The protesting APML workers, gathered outside the DHQ Hospital, also scuffled with citizens who argued with them for adding to public problems by blocking road as protest.

Talking to media, the APML workers said that a private organization had installed a PCR machine in the DHQ Hospital, and adding that patients had to pay heavy fee for PCR test despite the govt had announced free tests.

and medicines in all public hospitals.

They demanded that all tests in the DHQ Hospital including PCR tests must be conducted free of cost.