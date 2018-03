I would like to drag your attention towards a problem of load shedding in Turbat. There is only electricity in four hours on a complete day. At morning 7 o clock tell 9 and at 11 it goes tell 1. And in the evening it once again goes and gets lost for three hours. People are suffering a lot because there is no any electricity in eight hours a day. The summer is going to be start but before that the condition is worst. So its my humble request to look after the issue.

ANILA,

Mashreen, March 6.