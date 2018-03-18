LAHORE - Former Prime Minister and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif has termed former dictator Pervez Musharraf a stigma on the face of the country.

“Why not the courts put names of those who committed breach of the Constitution on the Exit Control List (ECL),” he posed the question while talking to Party Senator Pervez Rashid at Jattiumra yesterday.

There is pressure on the government to put the names of Sharif family members facing trial in accountability court on ECL, on the request of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Interestingly, it’s not courts job to put someone on ECL; rather, it’s government’s job. And, it’s his own party’s government that allowed the former president to leave the country while he was still under trial.

Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified by Supreme Court as member of the national assembly in Panama leaks case on July 28 last, asked Musharraf to appear before the court in the high treason case against him “if he is so brave and dauntless”.

The former military dictator, who overthrew Sharif’s government on October 12, 1999, is facing treason charges for proclaiming PCO and declaring state of emergency on November 3, 2007.

“Why is Musharraf seeking security to appear before the court when he has been posing himself such a brave person,” the former premier posed.

He said the former dictator was a black mark on the face of the country as he committed breach of the constitution.

Sangla Rally

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz would address the people at a stadium in Sangla Hill on Sunday (today).

They would arrive in Sangla on a chopper at 1:30pm and driven to the Dera of Federal Minister Birjees Tahir amid very tight security. After a brief stay there, they would reach the stadium where both father and daughter would be presented gold crowns by Mian Ijaz Hussain Bhatti.

A 120-foot long and 40-foot wide stage has been prepared at the stadium where as many as 20,000 chairs have been placed for the audience. Elaborated security arrangements have been made with deployment of over 5,000 security personnel at the venue.

For participation in the public meeting, traders’ community of Sangla Hill has announced to close their businesses after noon.