MIRPUR (AJK)-Human Rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir witnessed an upward trend during 2017, said Sardar Amjad Yousaf, the executive director of Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR).

Amjad Yousaf, who is leading a Kashmir delegation at 37th Session of United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, called upon the UNHRC to press India to immediately stop human rights violations in IOK, and respect cease fire on the Line of Control in Kashmir.

''The killing of 291 innocent civilians in the state- sponsored terrible incidents violence in various parts of the bleeding occupied valley during last year is ample proof of the this tragic fact," Yousaf said. He delivered under agenda item 4, in the session on behalf of the WMC.

Sardar Amjad Yousaf underlined that the use of pellets against civilian protestors continues unabated with fresh injuries and deaths reported throughout year. Seven cases of forced disappearances and 150 cases of braid and hair chopping were reported in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said.

"This year, new incidents of torture, mass assault on Kashmiri prisoners at Tihar Jail, Khotbalwal and Khatu jail were reported," he said. The Kashmiri leader quoted the official sources as saying that 1,059 PSA dossiers have been prepared against political activists. Eight cases of assaults on journalists were reported during last 12 months, he said. "Eight years old Asifa was abducted in Jummu on January 10 this year by SPO Deepak khajuria. She was raped for a week killed and thrown in a nearby forest," he said.

He said that the unprovoked firing across Line of Control in Kashmir has become a routine by the Indian army. In the last one year, 94 Kashmiri civilians were killed out of which sniper shorts have so far taken lives of 37 people in AJK.

Indian army even did spare school vans and ambulances. Sarfraz imtiaz, 26, who was carrying students in school van on February 15 this year was killed by the Indian sniper, without any provocation, at Batel road in Poonch district of Azad Jammu Kashmir,” he said.