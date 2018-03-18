LOS ANGELES:-Zayn Malik has reportedly splashed out over $10 million on a New York apartment following his split from Gigi Hadid. The former One Direction singer had been living in the city with his girlfriend of over two years, but after announcing their split earlier this week, it has now been revealed the hunk has parted with an impressive amount of cash for a pad of his own.



According to The Sun newspaper, the 25-year-old musician has spent $10.69 million on a lavish bachelor pad in the Manhattan suburb of Soho.

The apartment boasts four bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as brick ceilings, exposed beams and steel-clad columns.

There's also a dining table big enough to host eight people, as well as an expansive living room lined with sofas, with mirrored walls to make the room look even more spacious.

Zayn is believed to have first expressed interest in the property last month, with a deal being finalised on March 13.