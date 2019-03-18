Share:

KARACHI : Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that he is delighted that the second straight final of Pakistan Super League is being played in the provincial metropolis.

Speaking to the media during his visit to the National Stadium where he arrived to review arrangements for the final fixture, he said, “Purana [old] Karachi has returned. I hope that Purana Pakistan will also come back.”

He said this in an apparent reference to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) refrain about a Naya Pakistan.

The chief minister said that people from all over the country are coming to see the final match, adding the government has ensured that spectators won’t have to face hardships.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants to bring international cricket back to the country, he said and added after the recent PSL matches, they were looking toward restoration of international cricket in the country.

Fire FTC building

A fire broke out at the FTC building on Shahrah-e-Faisal. No casualties were reported.

According to the fire department, the blaze that erupted on the sixth floor of the building at around 2:00am was brought under control after several hours of efforts. Two snorkels and 12 fire tenders took part in the firefighting operation, said chief fire officer Tehseen Ahmed Siddiqui.

Upon being informed of the fire incident, the fire brigade vehicles arrived at the site in no time, he said, adding the flames have been contained while the cooling process is underway.

Siddiqui said the cause of the fire couldn’t be ascertained immediately. Once the cooling process is over, the cause of the fire and the damage caused by it would be determined.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs also reached the site and directed Karachi Port Trust’s (KPT) fire team to assist the civic authorities in dousing the flames.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shalwani said the fire department was alerted about the fire at around 2:00am after which a snorkel and fire engines were dispatched to the site. No casualties were reported, he added.