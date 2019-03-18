Share:

LAHORE-City police have smashed at least 38 gangs and arrested their 90 members in a crackdown on criminals involved in street crimes.

The arrests were made in different parts of the metropolis during the last two weeks, an official said on Sunday.

DIG (Operations) Muhammad Waqas Nazir said that latest technology and all possible resources are being utilised along with introducing institutional reforms for prevention and control of crimes in the city. “All divisional SPs have been given special tasks to arrest criminals involved in heinous crimes. Special teams have been constituted to arrest proclaimed offenders particularly drug peddlers involved in selling narcotics in and around educational institutions,” the DIG said.

This statement of the city police (operations) chief comes as Lahore police issued a detailed report in connection with its ongoing crackdown. According to police statistics, as many as 90 accused of 38 gangs were arrested and Rs 5.8million were recovered from them during the grand operation. The recovered cash and valuables were handed over to the actual heirs.

“During the operation against illegal weapons, Lahore Police arrested 280 criminals and recovered 29 rifles, 12 Kalashnikov, 10 guns, 235 revolvers and pistols and 2,341 bullets from their possession,” a police spokesman said.

Similarly, the police arrested 365 suspects and seized 3-kg heroin, 239-kg charas, 200grm opium, and 2,512 bottles of liquor from their possession during anti-narcotics drive. Lahore police also arrested 89 criminals during its action against brothels in the city. As many as 908 criminals were arrested for violating the ban on one-wheeling, kite-flying, and aerial firing.

OLPHINS SEIZE HUGE WEAPONS

Dolphin Squads and Police Response Unit of the Lahore Police during the crackdown against criminals recovered 13 pistols, three rifles, one pump-action gun, five magazine and bullets.

DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Waqas Nazir directed SP (Dolphins) Bilal Zafar to accelerate the speed of crackdown against criminals. SP Bilal Zafar while sharing details of the crackdown said that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics including heroin and 228 bottles of liquor from the arrested suspects. Both the Dolphins and PRU helped more than 1121 people on different roads as part of the community policing drive. Dolphins and PRU squads also verified the record of 825 vehicles, 126,000 motorbikes and 88,000 persons during routine checking in city. As many as 12 vehicles and 1559 motorbikes were impounded by police due to incomplete documents.

Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to the all 1620 calls received on helpline Rescue-15.

The patrolling units also recovered three stolen cars, 45 motorcycles, and 4 mobile phones.