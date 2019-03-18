Share:

Lahore - Adviser to CM on Political Affairs Ch M Akram visited Tollinton Market and main market Gulber, Lahore on Sunday to inspect arrangements of cleanliness and review price list.

He showed displeasure on the cleanliness situation in Tolinton Market and not implemented SOPs of health department by shopkeepers. He advised the administration of market to make better arrangements of cleanliness and warned that he will visit again soon to review the situation and stern action would be taken against shopkeepers if SOPs not assured.

Talking to media representatives, Ch Akram said that it seems that district administration of Lahore is sleeping on the issues of child labour, bad arrangements of cleanliness and especially rates announced by union rather than auction process.

He said that his mission is to make Lahore city clean as the biggest city of Punjab and in the past 57 percent funds being spent on Lahore but condition of markets of the Lahore is not satisfactory, therefore we all have to do lot of work for our children.

He also said that DC and DG Food have to take stern action against those who are selling poisonous food.