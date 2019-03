Share:

FC Barcelona confirmed on Monday that striker Luis Suarez will be out of action for between 10-15 days after spraining his right ankle in Barca's 4-1 win away to Betis on Sunday night.

Thus, Suarez has been forced to withdraw from the Uruguay national team for the forthcoming China Cup, where Uruguay were due to play Uzbekistan in a semifinal on March 22nd and an as-yet to be determined rival three days later.

As Sunday's victory putting his side 10 points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of the Liga Santander, Suarez, who scored the third, also registered his 128th goal in the league, drawing him level with former Villarreal and Atletico Madrid forward Diego Forlan as the top-scoring Uruguayan in the history of the competition.

Suarez should have recovered for Barca's next game, the Barcelona derby at home to Espanyol in the Camp Nou on March 30.