LAHORE-Coke Studio sensation Asim Azhar and actress Hania Amir have been garnering much attention recently. The alleged lovebirds have been spotted together on many different occasions and not shying away from the media anymore.

In an interview with Haroon Rashid for the BBC Asian Network, the singer finally broke the silence over his relationship with Hania.

Speaking about his rumours of his relationship, the singer says: “I don’t think I’m in a position to answer that causally or frankly. I feel like she’s the kind of person, who brings a lot of positivity in my life, It’s so much fun being around her. We’re always laughing. We’re always just messing around. It’s nice to have someone be genuinely supportive towards whatever you do.”

“The only reason for me to be however I am right now is only because I respect her. Any comment, whether yes or no I would want her consent. I don’t want to say something on my own then have the other person say, ‘I’m also involved in this equation, whatever question was asked.”

“I’ve been getting a lot of comments, ‘You’ve been posting a lot of pictures together and this and that.’ I just tell them I appreciate your concern but it brings me peace. If I had the choice of peace of heart over something else, I would always go with my peace of heart. If that has to do with me posting pictures and sharing moments of that I want to share with the world, let it be.”

Speaking on the dating culture in Pakistan, Asim said: “Some time ago it would be some kind of taboo and I feel like now we’re moving towards a progressive society I hope we can progress further, but it’s great to see that we’re finally progressing towards a society that’s open to each other’s opinion.”