Australian counter-terrorism police have raided two homes in New South Wales, including one belonging to the sister of Brenton Harrison Tarrant, the gunman who perpetrated fatal shootings at two mosques in New Zealand last week, the broadcaster 9 News reported on Monday.

According to the 9 News broadcaster, the second search was carried out at a house that is believed to belong to the partner of Tarrant's mother.

"The primary aim of the activity is to formally obtain material that may assist New Zealand Police in their ongoing investigation", the police said in a statement as quoted by the broadcaster.

The police, in particular, assured that there is no public security threat in connection with these searches.

The searches were carried out three days after New Zealand was rocked by a violent shooting in two mosques in the city of Christchurch that left 50 people killed and dozens injured. New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the shooting a terrorist act, saying it was the country's "darkest day".

The suspected shooter is Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian national and a Dunedin resident. On Saturday, a court in New Zealand ruled to remand Tarrant into custody until 5 April.