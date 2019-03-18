Share:

Islamabad - The Federal cabinet will tomorrow (Tuesday) review the progress on austerity measures taken by the PTI government regarding the abolishment of budgetary allocations under the head entertainments and gifts.

Following the Prime Minister strict instructions for carrying austerity drive in the government offices, the finance division on January 24th, 2019 had conveyed to the Controller General of Accounts, Accountant General Pakistan Revenue and all the regional AGPR offices that in view of the Federal cabinet decision budgetary allocations under head “Entertainment and Gifts” may be restricted and no bill entertained after the month of January, 2019 on this account. Moreover, it was also informed that no re-appropriation from or to the said head may be allowed.

The federal cabinet is meeting here to discuss the implementation of the Ban on Entertainment and Gift allocation along with other 26 agenda items.

According the agenda available with The Nation, the cabinet will also discussed the shifting of Accountability Court-II Rawalpindi to ICT as Accountability Court-III Islamabad.

The cabinet consider signing of MoU in the field of Youth Development between Ministry of Interprovincial coordination, government of Islamabad Republic of Pakistan and Ministry of Information and culture government of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

The provision of Information regarding three properties by all ministries/division for their disposal is also on the cabinet’s agenda.

The cabinet will also consider the inclusion of additional member to Task Force on Technology Driven Knowledge Economy and Constitution of Task Force on Evacuee Trust Property Board.

The revenue division will present a plan regarding proposed reforms in FBR and will also present a summary on Waiver of Penal Surcharge.

The statistics division will present a report on reappointment of two members of the government council of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics in Terms of Section-7 of the General Statistics (Re-Organization Act, 2011.

The Textile Division will present a summary to the cabinet for the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of Karachi Garment City Company (KGCC), Karachi.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research will give presentation to the cabinet about the progress on National Agriculture Emergency Programme.

The cabinet will be updated by the establishment division on the selection process of Chief Executive in Key Public Sector Enterprises.

The finance ministry will also seek the cabinet’s approval for the appointment of Director General (Debt) and Debt Policy Coordination Office (DPCO). The cabinet will also consider the nomination/replacement of Directors on the Board of PBICL,POICL and SPIAICO.Addition/Composition of the Federal Commission, constituted by the federal cabinet for the review of Master Plan Islamabad is also on the agenda of the cabinet meeting. Adoption of UNECE’s(WP-29) Regulations is also on the agenda of the cabinet.

Restructuring of National Information Technology Board and roadmap for introduction of E-Governance in Federal government is on the agenda of the cabinet.

The federal cabinet will discuss the renewal of the Aerial Work Licenses Cass-II) Domestic and International) of M/s AGA Khan Foundation for a further period of one year with effect from 1st January 2019.

The Re-issuance of Regular Public Transport airline Licence of M/S Afeef Zara Airway Limited is on the agenda of the meeting.