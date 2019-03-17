Share:

LOS ANGELES - Cara Delevingne wants to become ‘’an inspiration to girls who aren’t normal’’. The model-turned-actress has developed a strong bond with her fans through her various social media accounts, and Cara has insisted she wants her followers to see the ups and downs of her day-to-day life.

Reflecting on her social media activity, Cara - who has starred in movies like ‘Paper Towns’ and ‘Suicide Squad’ - told Elle: ‘’I think it’s important to express yourself.

‘’I hope I can be an inspiration to girls who aren’t normal or feel like they [don’t] belong, because I definitely don’t a lot of the time.’’

Despite this, Cara previously admitted to finding aspects of social media to be ‘’creepy’’.