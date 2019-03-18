Share:

Two including Chairman of Chak Jhumra Press Club and his son were critically injured in firing of unidentified armed men here on Monday.

Police said that unknown gunmen sprayed bullets at Chairman CJPC Chaudhry Shafique Ahmad Sindhu and his son Hassan Shafique in Chinioti Gate area of Faisalabad.

Both people were critically injured in the firing and the assailants fled the scene after committing the crime.

The injured were shifted to Jhumra Hospital and the police after registering a case against unidentified attackers have started an investigation.